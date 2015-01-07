FRANKFURT Jan 7 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks including Lithuania's inched up to 2.216 trillion euros ($2.62 trillion) in the week to Jan. 2, the ECB said on Wednesday.

After Lithuania became the euro zone's 19th member on Jan. 1, the ECB balance sheet increased by about 66 billion euros from the previous week.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros -- to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to offer banks longer-term loans and is also buying covered bonds and asset backed securities (ABS). The bank has signalled it is willing to do more if needed.

The ECB's gold reserves increased to 343.815 billion euros from 334.529 billion euros previously.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 7.9 billion euros to 239.1 billion euros, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)