BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 10 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 3.9 billion euros to 2.668 trillion euros ($2.85 trillion) in the week to Nov 6, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here ($1 = 0.9124 euros)
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.