BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 22 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 27.3 billion euros ($29.93 billion) to 2.759 trillion euros in the week to Dec. 18, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more data, click on: here ($1 = 0.9127 euros)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI