FRANKFURT Feb 18 The European Central Bank posted a slight increase in its profit last year as a stronger dollar boosted its financial income, the ECB's annual accounts showed on Thursday.

Unlike commercial banks, the ECB does not aim to make a profit.

But it generates income by lending to banks or trading securities, and this money is then passed back to euro zone national central banks based on the size of their stakes in the ECB.

The ECB reported a net profit of 1.08 billion euros last year, up 9.4 percent from 2014, mainly due to bigger gains from financial operations in U.S. dollars and higher fees from the banks it supervises.

The dollar rose strongly against the euro last year as the ECB eased its monetary policy while the market prepared for the first rate hike in a decade in the United States.

The ECB also generated a net interest income of 609 million euros, down 16.3 percent year on year, from the sovereign bonds it bought at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 to ease pressure on countries such as Greece, Portugal and Italy.

Greek bonds accounted for 224 million euros of that income.

Securities bought as part of the ECB's 60-billion-euros per month asset purchase programme, which started last year and is mainly comprised of sovereign bonds, generated a net interest income of 161 million euros.

