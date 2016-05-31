BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, xxxxx The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 13.38 billion euros to 3.067 trillion euros in the week to May 27, the ECB said on Tuesday.
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm