Fitch: Hyundai Card's Ratings Unaffected by Shareholder Changes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Hyundai Card Co., Ltd.'s (HCC) 'BBB/Stable' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) will not be affected by GE Capital International Holdings Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable) full exit and resulting shareholder transition, says Fitch Ratings, as the agency did not provide HCC with a rating uplift for GE Capital International Holdings' minority stake, which was treated as an opportunistic investment. HCC's IDR