* Capital concerns still linger for many European banks
* Liquidity programme insufficient to remove capital issues
* Borrowers dependent on banking system may suffer, bond
mkts get boost
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - European Central Bank efforts to
unblock lending channels to credit-starved companies and
households through a new 400bn liquidity injection are likely
to face severe short-term headwinds, with many banks in the
region unable to extend new loans because they lack the spare
capital required to do so.
The so-called "targeted longer-term refinancing operation",
or TLTRO, will allow banks to borrow from the ECB up to 7% of
what they currently lend to businesses and households -
excluding interbank loans and mortgages - at ultra-low rates,
with the potential to borrow more each quarter if they increase
lending to the private sector.
But making fresh loans will require banks to find additional
capital, which will restrict take-up in countries where banks
are most capital-constrained - often the same countries where
credit channels to the private sector most need to be unblocked.
"Liquidity is not the problem for eurozone banks, the main
constraint is capital," said Alberto Gallo, a credit strategist
at RBS. "A lot of banks in the periphery are not in a position
to make new lending because they lack capital, and that is going
to restrict how effective this programme will be."
Banks had 5.7trn of eligible loans at the end of April,
according to IFR calculations, meaning they could borrow just
under 400bn under the TLTRO. The first tender is scheduled for
September and an additional one is planned for December. Banks
will pay a fixed rate of 0.25% a year for the funds.
The liquidity injection will coincide with bank stress tests
due in the autumn. Regulators are expected to order a number of
banks to find fresh capital, which could prompt some to hold off
on new lending until they are sure their capital levels are
adequate, further delaying the impact of the TLTRO.
"Liquidity is not a substitute for capital, and banks will
be very conservative about using any spare capital until they
know they have passed the stress tests," said Frederik Ducrozet,
an economist at Credit Agricole. "We are likely to see a period
of disappointment before lending picks up."
Although capital needs are generally computed on an
individual bank basis using their own data on potential defaults
and losses, as a rule of thumb 1bn of loans to small businesses
would require about 80m of capital. Money borrowed under the
TLTRO cannot be used as capital, meaning banks would need to
find it from an approved source - retained earnings, equity or
bail-inable debt - to make new loans.
Capital constraints may ease following the autumn stress
tests, however, once banks know how much spare capital they have
to commit against new lending.
MASS DELEVERAGING
Another factor that could limit take-up is continued
deleveraging in the banking sector. Although the stricter Basel
III capital rules do not come into force until 2018, banks have
been under pressure from both shareholders and regulators to
boost their capital ratios and reduce debt-fuelled leverage
ahead of time. Banks that have fallen behind the pack have seen
their share prices suffer.
That scramble has led to mass deleveraging, which the ECB
has been powerless to stop. Even its 1trn injection of
liquidity into the banking system in late 2011 and early 2012
failed to stop the shrinkage, with eurozone banks cutting
balance sheets by 8.3% - or some 2.79trn - since then.
That has been one of the major reasons that lending to
businesses and households has contracted, with loans to non-bank
businesses now at their lowest in more than six years, having
fallen by 11% since their peak. In Spain, lending to such firms
has been in decline since 2009. Another reason lending has
fallen is a lack of demand, amid deep uncertainty about the
macroeconomic outlook.
GOING NEGATIVE
The ECB also cut its refinancing rate to a record low of
0.15% and its deposit rate to -0.1%, the first time in history
that a major central bank has had negative rates. Analysts say
the rate cuts are likely to intensify the hunt for yield among
investors that has pushed borrowing costs for many bond issuers
to record lows.
Low rates have increased demand for bonds from once-shunned
peripheral sovereigns and sub-investment grade companies, amid a
global hunt for yield. Both Spain and Italy, which had 10-year
borrowing costs above 7% just over two years ago, have seen
yields plunge to record lows below 3% since.
"Changes to the refinancing and deposit rates is going
create an even more intense hunt for yield, encouraging
investors into even riskier instruments," said Ducrozet.
"Eventually, that might push money from Europe's core into the
periphery, but it will take time to feed through."
There are concerns that the TLTRO could thus end up
benefiting companies and sovereigns that already have easy
access to credit through bond markets - and the investment banks
that earn fees from such deals - while businesses and households
that rely on the banking system to borrow money may continue to
suffer.
"I think the measures are more market-friendly than
economic-friendly," said Jim Reid, a fixed-income strategist at
Deutsche Bank.
"Monetary policy works with long lags and even if these
measures were to stimulate activity or inflation, we might not
see it in the data until well into 2015."
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Matthew Davies)