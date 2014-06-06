* Capital concerns still linger for many European banks

* Liquidity programme insufficient to remove capital issues

* Borrowers dependent on banking system may suffer, bond mkts get boost

By Gareth Gore

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - European Central Bank efforts to unblock lending channels to credit-starved companies and households through a new 400bn liquidity injection are likely to face severe short-term headwinds, with many banks in the region unable to extend new loans because they lack the spare capital required to do so.

The so-called "targeted longer-term refinancing operation", or TLTRO, will allow banks to borrow from the ECB up to 7% of what they currently lend to businesses and households - excluding interbank loans and mortgages - at ultra-low rates, with the potential to borrow more each quarter if they increase lending to the private sector.

But making fresh loans will require banks to find additional capital, which will restrict take-up in countries where banks are most capital-constrained - often the same countries where credit channels to the private sector most need to be unblocked.

"Liquidity is not the problem for eurozone banks, the main constraint is capital," said Alberto Gallo, a credit strategist at RBS. "A lot of banks in the periphery are not in a position to make new lending because they lack capital, and that is going to restrict how effective this programme will be."

Banks had 5.7trn of eligible loans at the end of April, according to IFR calculations, meaning they could borrow just under 400bn under the TLTRO. The first tender is scheduled for September and an additional one is planned for December. Banks will pay a fixed rate of 0.25% a year for the funds.

The liquidity injection will coincide with bank stress tests due in the autumn. Regulators are expected to order a number of banks to find fresh capital, which could prompt some to hold off on new lending until they are sure their capital levels are adequate, further delaying the impact of the TLTRO.

"Liquidity is not a substitute for capital, and banks will be very conservative about using any spare capital until they know they have passed the stress tests," said Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Credit Agricole. "We are likely to see a period of disappointment before lending picks up."

Although capital needs are generally computed on an individual bank basis using their own data on potential defaults and losses, as a rule of thumb 1bn of loans to small businesses would require about 80m of capital. Money borrowed under the TLTRO cannot be used as capital, meaning banks would need to find it from an approved source - retained earnings, equity or bail-inable debt - to make new loans.

Capital constraints may ease following the autumn stress tests, however, once banks know how much spare capital they have to commit against new lending.

MASS DELEVERAGING

Another factor that could limit take-up is continued deleveraging in the banking sector. Although the stricter Basel III capital rules do not come into force until 2018, banks have been under pressure from both shareholders and regulators to boost their capital ratios and reduce debt-fuelled leverage ahead of time. Banks that have fallen behind the pack have seen their share prices suffer.

That scramble has led to mass deleveraging, which the ECB has been powerless to stop. Even its 1trn injection of liquidity into the banking system in late 2011 and early 2012 failed to stop the shrinkage, with eurozone banks cutting balance sheets by 8.3% - or some 2.79trn - since then.

That has been one of the major reasons that lending to businesses and households has contracted, with loans to non-bank businesses now at their lowest in more than six years, having fallen by 11% since their peak. In Spain, lending to such firms has been in decline since 2009. Another reason lending has fallen is a lack of demand, amid deep uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook.

GOING NEGATIVE

The ECB also cut its refinancing rate to a record low of 0.15% and its deposit rate to -0.1%, the first time in history that a major central bank has had negative rates. Analysts say the rate cuts are likely to intensify the hunt for yield among investors that has pushed borrowing costs for many bond issuers to record lows.

Low rates have increased demand for bonds from once-shunned peripheral sovereigns and sub-investment grade companies, amid a global hunt for yield. Both Spain and Italy, which had 10-year borrowing costs above 7% just over two years ago, have seen yields plunge to record lows below 3% since.

"Changes to the refinancing and deposit rates is going create an even more intense hunt for yield, encouraging investors into even riskier instruments," said Ducrozet. "Eventually, that might push money from Europe's core into the periphery, but it will take time to feed through."

There are concerns that the TLTRO could thus end up benefiting companies and sovereigns that already have easy access to credit through bond markets - and the investment banks that earn fees from such deals - while businesses and households that rely on the banking system to borrow money may continue to suffer.

"I think the measures are more market-friendly than economic-friendly," said Jim Reid, a fixed-income strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"Monetary policy works with long lags and even if these measures were to stimulate activity or inflation, we might not see it in the data until well into 2015." (Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Matthew Davies)