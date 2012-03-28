FRANKFURT, March 28 Firms and consumers
continued to pull their money out of Greek banks at a rapid rate
in February, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday,
underscoring the ongoing lack of trust the country's banking
system faces.
Private sector deposits in Greek banks fell by 2.7 percent in
February after a near 3 percent drop in January, with the total
falling to 170.1 billion euros, the lowest level since October
2006.
They are now 30 percent below their peak in December 2009.
Private-sector deposits in Portugal and other countries in
the middle of the debt crisis fared much better, with the
figures roughly flat in Portugal and Spain, dropping less than 1
percent in Ireland and rising more than 1 percent in Italy.
With the exception of Portugal, there has been a steady
decline in the amount of money parked in banks in all peripheral
countries in the last year.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central
government and financial institutions.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)