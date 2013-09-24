FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The European Central Bank has chosen U.S. consultancy Oliver Wyman to help it check the financial health of the euro zone's biggest banks, it said on Tuesday.

"Oliver Wyman will support the ECB's management and coordination and will provide financial advisory services for this project, notably in refining the methodology for the assessment," the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a statement.

Last week Reuters reported that Europe's top banking watchdog would choose Wyman to review the loan books of Europe's 130 largest banks, citing sources familiar with the process.

The review forms part of preparations by the ECB for its taking over of the supervision of banks in the euro zone from late next year, marking the first step towards a closer integration of Europe's financial system.