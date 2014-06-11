HELSINKI, June 11 European banks are in better shape than markets think, the head of Europe's new banking watchdog was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which Daniele Nouy leads, is part of the ECB. It is poring through bank books before it takes over supervising the bloc's banks in November.

"I think that banks in Europe are in a better condition than markets estimate," Nouy told Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.

"Banks have done a lot to get their things in order." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)