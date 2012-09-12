UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it welcomed the European Commission's proposal for establishing a single banking supervisor in the euro zone.
"The proposal ... is an important step towards laying the foundations of a financial market union with the view to ensuring financial stability in the euro area and the European Union," the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts