FRANKFURT Nov 19 A banking union is a necessity
for the euro zone but there must be a separation of supervision
and monetary policy, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Peter Praet said on Monday.
Praet, who has the economics portfolio among his tasks at
the ECB, told the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt the
legal basis must be clarified for the ECB to take on a banking
supervision role, as policymakers envisage.
After three years of piecemeal crisis-fighting, European
countries are attempting to agree on a banking union to lay a
cornerstone of wider economic integration and mark the first
attempt to unify the bloc's response to problem lenders.
"A single supervisor is important for the single market but
for the euro zone, with a single monetary policy, banking union
is more of a necessity," Praet told a panel discussion at the
conference.
"What is absolutely necessary is a separation between the
monetary function and the supervisory function," he said, adding
that if taxpayers are to end up footing the bill for bank
resolution then voting should be linked to the size of the
country's economy.
On the structure for a banking resolution mechanism, Praet
said the European Commission should be involved in discussions
and decision making.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)