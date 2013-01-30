FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Banks made it harder for firms to borrow in the fourth quarter and expect to toughen loan requirements further in the months ahead even though their own funding constraints have eased, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said that banks reported an improvement in their access to retail and wholesale funding across all funding categories in the fourth quarter. "For the first quarter of 2013, a further improvement is expected by euro area banks for both retail and wholesale funding," it said. The ECB said that a net 13 percent of the euro zone banks that took part in the survey tightened their criteria firms to borrow in the fourth quarter, slightly less than the net 15 percent of banks in the third quarter. The survey, which was conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 10, added that an important factor in tightening credit standard were the tighter bank regulations and capital requirements. Banks said that they toughened credit standards more to large firms than smaller ones. Q4 Q3 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 13 15 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -26 -28 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 15 13 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -11 -10 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 18 13 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -11 -25 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 9 9 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -25 -10 The survey of 131 banks was conducted from Dec. 14 to Jan. 10. For a copy of the survey, click on: here (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)