FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Euro zone banks expect to ease
lending standards for companies in the fourth quarter on the
back of improved funding conditions, the European Central Bank
said.
The European Central Bank said on Wednesday its latest
quarterly Bank Lending Survey pointed to an easing in lending
rules to companies in the October-December period.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2013, euro area
banks expected in net terms an easing of credit standards on
loans to enterprises, which is the first such expectation on
record since the fourth quarter of 2009," the ECB said.
The ECB said that a net 5 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms
to borrow in the third quarter, less than the 7 percent in the
second quarter.
The tightening came even though banks, which are facing
tougher capital requirements under new regulations for the
sector, said their access to funding eased.
"Banks continued to report in net terms an improvement
across all funding categories," the ECB said.
Q3 Q2
- Loans to businesses
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 5 7
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -12 -18
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter -5 1
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 2 -1
- Mortgage loans to households
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 3 7
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter 5 -2
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter -1 4
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 10 -1
The survey of 133 banks was conducted from Sept 25 to Oct
10.
For a copy of the survey, click on: here
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)