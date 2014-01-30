FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Euro zone banks expect to ease lending standards for households in the first quarter, while demand for loans is seen to rise, the European Central Bank said on Thursday. The ECB said its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey pointed to a pick up in demand across all loan categories in the January-March period. "For the first quarter of 2014, euro area banks expect a further reduction in the net tightening on loans to non-financial corporations - to reach nil - and a more intense net easing for loans to households," the ECB said. "Looking ahead, banks expect, in net terms, an increase in demand across all loan categories for the first quarter of 2014," it said. The ECB said that a net 2 percent of the euro zone banks that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms to borrow in the fourth quarter of last year, less than the 5 percent that tightened their criteria in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter tightening came as banks recorded a deterioration for retail funding and money market instruments, after funding conditions had improved in previous quarters. They expect the deterioration in retail funding to continue in early 2014, while other categories are expected to improve. In preparations for the ECB's balance sheet assessment and against the background of tougher capital requirements under new regulations, banks reduced their risk-weighed assets in the second half of last year, riskier loans in particular. Q4 Q3 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 2 5 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -10 -12 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 0 -5 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 10 2 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter -1 3 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -3 5 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter -4 0 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 16 10 The survey of 133 banks was conducted from Dec. 13 to Jan 9. For a copy of the survey, click on: here (Reporting by Eva Taylor, Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen)