(Adds details)
PARIS, March 24 The French central bank has
bought 18 billion euros ($19.6 billion) worth of bonds so far
under the ECB's asset purchase programme, Bank of France
governor Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
The Bank of France bought 5.7 billion euros of French
government bonds and 1.4 billion euros of so-called
supranational bonds issued by international agencies since the
ECB launched public-sector debt purchases earlier this month.
But the vast majority of bonds bought by the Bank of France
- 11 billion euros - were covered bonds bought under an ECB
programme underway since October.
The European Central Bank plans to buy 60 billion euros of
assets a month until September 2016, or until it sees a
"sustained adjustment" in the path of inflation back towards its
target.
"So far, the Bank of France has bought 18 billion euros
under the programme," Noyer said told a news conference
presenting the central bank's 2014 results.
He said that the bonds had been purchased at various
maturities along the yield curve and that the sellers were not
known because the bonds had been purchased through dealers.
The Bank of France reported earlier on Tuesday a 15.4
percent fall in its 2014 profit as the ECB cut interest rates to
record lows and banks trimmed back their reliance on central
bank liquidity.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)