BERLIN Nov 4 Europe's rescue fund should only
be used in last instance to help banks shore up their balance
sheets, European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Monday.
A bank's owners and the market should be tapped first, and
then states or national bank rescue funds, Asmussen told German
public broadcaster ARD.
"In the view of the ECB, the (European Stability Mechanism)
ESM with the instruments that it has at its disposal is the last
port of call," Asmussen said, adding that it was important to
clarify how to shore up banks' balance sheets before the results
of stress tests were released.
The ECB promised last month to put top euro zone banks
through rigorous financial tests next year, staking its
credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the
sector.
The central bank wants to unearth risks hidden in balance
sheets before supervision comes under its roof as part of a
banking union designed to avoid a repeat of the euro zone's debt
crisis, which was exacerbated by massive bad property loans in
countries including Ireland and Spain.
To complete the roll-out of Europe's banking union, Asmussen
has called for a common resolution mechanism to be funded
through a levy on banks. In the meantime, the ESM should provide
a backstop.
