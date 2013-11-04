(Adds disagreement between German coalition partners on ESM as
backstop)
BERLIN Nov 4 Europe's rescue fund should only
be used in the last instance to help banks shore up their
balance sheets, European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
A bank's owners and the market should be tapped first, and
then states or national bank rescue funds, Asmussen told German
public broadcaster ARD.
"In the view of the ECB, the (European Stability Mechanism)
ESM with the instruments that it has at its disposal is the last
port of call," Asmussen said, adding that it was important to
clarify how to shore up banks' balance sheets before the results
of stress tests were released.
The ECB promised last month to put top euro zone banks
through rigorous financial tests next year, staking its
credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the
sector.
The central bank wants to unearth risks hidden in balance
sheets before supervision comes under its roof as part of a
banking union designed to avoid a repeat of the euro zone's debt
crisis, which was exacerbated by massive bad property loans in
countries including Ireland and Spain.
To complete the roll-out of Europe's banking union, Asmussen
has called for a common resolution mechanism to be funded
through a levy on banks. In the meantime, the ESM should provide
a backstop.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who won
September's federal election, have agreed to the idea of the ESM
providing a backstop to recapitalize banks.
But the Social Democrats (SPD), with whom they are in talks
to form a governing majority, have rejected the idea.
Herbert Reul, chief negotiator for Merkel's conservatives on
European policy was quoted in a newspaper on Monday as saying
this remained a hurdle between the prospective coalition
partners.
"In the second round of talks, we have a few big hurdles
awaiting us. It will be more uncomfortable than the first
meeting," he told Handelsblatt.
