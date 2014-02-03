FRANKFURT Feb 3 Economic recovery in the euro zone should gain speed due to the European Central Bank's bank health checks, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

"We believe very much that recovery in 2015 will benefit from this exercise," Constancio told reporters at a news conference.

The ECB takes up responsibility for supervising euro zone banks from November. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Sakari Suoninen)