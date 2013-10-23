FRANKFURT Oct 23 German financial watchdog
Bafin does not expect that tests which the European Central Bank
is planning for banks next year will reveal much new information
about lenders in Europe's biggest economy, Bafin head Elke
Koenig told a German newspaper.
"I am not particularly concerned that there will be much
need for capital in Germany following the asset review," Die
Zeit quoted Koenig as saying in an excerpt of an article to be
published on Thursday.
The ECB on Wednesday vowed to submit the euro zone's top
banks to a comprehensive batch of tests next year, staking its
credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the
sector.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)