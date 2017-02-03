Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Feb 3 The European Central Bank's Vice President called on Friday for the creation of government-backed bad banks to help soak up some of the euro zone's 1 trillion euros pile of unpaid loans stemming from the financial crisis.
"A true European AMC (asset-management company) faces however difficulties in the present environment. In more immediate terms, a way forward could be the creation of a European blueprint for AMCs to be used at national level," Constancio said at an event in Brussels.
"This European blueprint should clarify what is possible within a flexible approach to the existent regulation and encourage countries to adopt all necessary measures in a well-defined time frame." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Ralph Boulton)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially raise costs in a high-cost region that international players have increasingly abandoned.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement