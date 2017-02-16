MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.

"When it comes to banking resolution, we must leave the approach that every single bank is considered as systemic," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told an audience in the Dutch town of Maastricht. (Reporting By Andreas Framke; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)