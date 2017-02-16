BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
"When it comes to banking resolution, we must leave the approach that every single bank is considered as systemic," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told an audience in the Dutch town of Maastricht. (Reporting By Andreas Framke; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.