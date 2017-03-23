BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.
"In specific cases consolidation may also take the form of the unwinding of banks if they become unviable," Daniele Nouy told a committee of the European Parliament.
Nouy also called for the ECB's supervisors to be given greater discretion when deciding how much capital banks must hold.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.
DUBAI, June 15 A few large Asian, European and U.S. banks are providing funds to help to keep Qatari banks running smoothly after a diplomatic rift has dried up financing from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, banking sources said.