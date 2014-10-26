ROME Oct 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
needs an additional 2.1 billion euros and Carige needs
814 million euros to meet the requirements of the European
Central Bank's stress tests, the Bank of Italy said on Sunday.
The two are among four Italian banks that failed the ECB
stress tests and did not make up the shortfall through capital
increases in 2014.
Two other banks, Banca Popolare di Milano and
Banca Popolare di Vicenza have since made up the
shortfall with additional measures to strengthen their capital
base. Banca Popolare di Milano has a 713 million euro surplus,
while Banca Popolare di Vicenza has a 30 million euro surplus.
The 2.1 billion euros required by Monte dei Paschi will fall
to 1.35 billion euros once the bank repays so-called Monti
Bonds, a special form of state-backed loan, the Bank of Italy
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro)
