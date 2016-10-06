FRANKFURT Oct 6 The European Central Bank
expects banks on its watch to follow its guidance on how much
capital they need to hold, on top of meeting their compulsory
capital requirements, a senior supervisor said on Thursday.
"The Supervisory Board believes that an overall softening of
capital requirements is not warranted for the aggregate of our
significant banks at this time," Ignazio Angeloni told an event
in Amsterdam. "This means that we expect, in general, that banks
will satisfy their capital guidance in full."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dominic Evans)