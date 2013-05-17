FRANKFURT, May 17 Banks will return early 1.124
billion euros ($1.45 billion) of crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week after the ECB cut the cost of borrowing
to a fresh record low of 0.5 percent earlier this month.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the May policy meeting
that the ECB is ready to cut interest rates further if the
economy deteriorates, including the deposit rate now at zero,
which would mean charging banks to hold their money overnight.
Since then economic data painted a gloomy picture of the
recession-stricken economy. Eurostat said the euro zone wallowed
in recession for a sixth straight quarter at the start of this
year and economists do not expect growth until next year.
The ECB also decided at its May meeting to extend its
provision of unlimited funds to banks, saying it would prime
them with as much liquidity as they need until at least July
2014. This gives banks more funding assurance.
Banks took over 1 trillion euros in 3-year money from the
ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December
2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January
2015.
Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and on
Friday, the ECB said 4 banks would repay 1.02 billion euros from
the first LTRO on May 22 and 3 banks 104.3 million euros from
the second.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return a total of 4 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of May 17
282.574 424.584
($1 = 0.7742 euros)
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)