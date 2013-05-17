FRANKFURT, May 17 Banks will return early 1.124 billion euros ($1.45 billion) of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week after the ECB cut the cost of borrowing to a fresh record low of 0.5 percent earlier this month. ECB President Mario Draghi said after the May policy meeting that the ECB is ready to cut interest rates further if the economy deteriorates, including the deposit rate now at zero, which would mean charging banks to hold their money overnight. Since then economic data painted a gloomy picture of the recession-stricken economy. Eurostat said the euro zone wallowed in recession for a sixth straight quarter at the start of this year and economists do not expect growth until next year. The ECB also decided at its May meeting to extend its provision of unlimited funds to banks, saying it would prime them with as much liquidity as they need until at least July 2014. This gives banks more funding assurance. Banks took over 1 trillion euros in 3-year money from the ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015. Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and on Friday, the ECB said 4 banks would repay 1.02 billion euros from the first LTRO on May 22 and 3 banks 104.3 million euros from the second. A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return a total of 4 billion euros next week. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of May 17 282.574 424.584 ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)