FRANKFURT, March 22 Banks will return early 1.936 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, half of the expected amount and much below the initial repayments as Cyprus' struggle to secure international aid threatens to destabilise the euro zone. The European Central Bank will cut Cyprus' banks off emergency funding if the country fails to come up with a plan to raise the funds it needs to unlock a 10-billion-euro bailout from the EU and the International Monetary Fund. Investors are getting worried about Cyprus' inability to agree on a deal and fear that a collapse of the country's financial system could throw the whole currency bloc into disarray. Banks have also become more reluctant to repay early the ECB's 3-year crisis loans. In total, the ECB lent banks more than 1 trillion euros in the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and February 2012. On Friday, the ECB said 7 banks would repay 1.565 billion euros from the first so-called long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on March 27, and 15 banks would repay 371 million euros from the second. The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 4 billion euros, a far cry from the 137.2 billion euros banks repaid when the first window to do so opened up. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.09235 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.31873 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.89400 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.43200 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.37100 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of March 22 310.478 444.967 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)