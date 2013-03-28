FRANKFURT, March 28 Banks will return early 7.005 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, repaying more than expected as a bailout deal for Cyprus averted financial meltdown on the island and reduced the risk of a liquidity crunch. In a last-minute deal in the early hours of Monday, Cyprus agreed to close its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors in return for a 10-billion-euro bailout, averting a chaotic default. The European Central Bank allowed further emergency funding for Cypriot banks following the agreement. But concern remains as the island imposed tight capital controls to prevent a run on deposits as its banks opened again on Thursday having been closed for almost two weeks. Banks had become more reluctant to repay early the ECB's 3-year crisis loans in recent weeks. In total, the ECB lent banks more than 1 trillion euros in the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and February 2012. On Thursday, a day earlier than usual due to the Easter holiday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 3.845 billion euros ($4.91 billion) from the first so-called long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on April 3, and 6 banks would repay 3.160 billion euros from the second. The combined sum they are returning is more than in each of the previous three repayment rounds The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 3 billion euros, a far cry from the 137.2 billion euros banks repaid when the first window to do so opened up. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.09235 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.31873 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.89400 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.43200 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.37100 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.16000 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of March 28 308.913 444.596 ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)