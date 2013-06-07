FRANKFURT, June 7 Banks will return 2.93 billion
euros ($3.87 billion) of crisis loans ahead of time to the
European Central Bank next week, after policymakers at the bank
said its monetary stance would stay expansive.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5
percent in May. It also decided to extend its provision of
unlimited funds to banks, saying it would prime them with as
much as they need until at least July 2014.
This gives banks more funding assurance.
Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from
the ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in
December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in
January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned almost a quarter already.
On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 2.8 billion
euros from the first LTRO on June 12 and four banks would repay
130 million euros from the second.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 4 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of June 6
272.537 422.294
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)