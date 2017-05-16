BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
(Corrects abbreviation to L-Bank, paragraph 2)
BRUSSELS May 16 An EU court ruled on Tuesday that a bank owned by a German state should be subject to supervision by the European Central Bank, rejecting a rare challenge to the EU central bank's authority.
The Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank (L-Bank) challenged the ECB's decision to classify it as a "significant entity", meaning it should be subject to ECB supervision. The ECB argument was based partly on the fact L-Bank's assets exceed 30 billion euros.
L-Bank had argued it should be considered a "less significant" entity, meaning it could be supervised by national authorities. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.