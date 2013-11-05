FRANKFURT Nov 5 There is scope for
consolidation in the European banking sector without reinforcing
the threat of having banks deemed 'too big to fail', European
Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Madrid, Constancio added that "the crisis of the
European economy is not over" and that while modest growth has
returned in the last six months, unemployment remains high.
He urged governments to press ahead with structural reforms.
"Given the number and size of European banks, there is scope
for some consolidation within the banking sector without
reinforcing the so-called 'too-big-to-fail' problem," he said in
the text of his speech for delivery at a Madrid banking
conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel)