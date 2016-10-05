MILAN Oct 5 The European Central Bank sees no risk of a banking crisis in the euro zone despite some "individual cases" of banks in trouble, senior ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Wednesday.

"There are individual cases of banks with problems, but the system is solid," Angeloni told an event in Milan. "We don't see the preconditions for a systemic crisis." (Reporting By Valentina Za; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Larry King)