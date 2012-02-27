* Deposit outflows from Greek banks accelerate to near 3 pct

* Second largest percentage outflow since start of crisis

* Better situation in other periphery countries (Adds Moody's report)

By Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Firms and consumers continued to pull their money out of Greek banks at a rapid rate in January, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, in a sign of waning trust in the country's banking system.

Private sector deposits in Greek banks fell by almost 3 percent, the second fastest drop since the financial crisis began, pushing the total level of deposits down to 174.9 billion euros, the lowest level since November 2006.

Bank deposits are now about 28 percent below their all time peak in December 2009.

The drop reflects doubts about what would happen to money held in banks were Greece ever to leave the euro and general fears about a fragile banking system that will shortly need to be recapitalised as part of the country's second international bailout in two years.

In a separate statement, ratings agency Moody's said Greek banks will face high risks even after their underlying capital is topped up.

Greeks have been drawing down savings as they struggle to stay afloat financially during the crisis, further reducing deposit levels.

Private-sector deposits in Portugal and other countries in the middle of the debt crisis have fared much better. In Portugal, they increased fractionally, to 233.2 billion. Deposits fell slightly in Italy, Ireland and Spain.

But with the exception of Portugal, there has been a steady decline in the amount of money parked in banks in all peripheral countries in the last year and even longer in Greece and Ireland.

PAINFUL SWAP

Large-scale losses of deposits create a major headache for banks, which have to either find alternative funding sources to replenish their capital buffers or else scale down their businesses to cope on the smaller rations.

Moody's said the bond swap provided for under Greece's second bailout deal - launched last Friday and the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring - would almost wipe out the capital base of the country's banks.

Moody's estimated the real losses from the swap for banks at 25 billion euro ($33.5 billion). While Athens plans to recapitalise the lenders through common shares with restricted voting rights and convertible bonds to ease the damage, the agency said the banks may still face problems.

"Banks will continue to face elevated risks and challenges post-recapitalisation, owing to their high exposure to the vulnerable sovereign and downside risks from the local economy, now in the fifth year of a recession," the agency said.

Monthly fluctuations in the ECB figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones; editing by Anna Willard)