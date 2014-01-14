BRIEF-Differ Group Holding Co expects increase in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016
FRANKFURT Jan 14 European banks will not be required in upcoming stress tests to adjust their sovereign debt portfolios they hold to maturity to reflect current market values, the European Central Bank said in a letter published on Tuesday.
The issue of how banks' sovereign debt exposure will be treated in this year's balance sheet assessment by the ECB and the European Banking Authority is crucial for banks which loaded up on sovereign bonds during the crisis and are now concerned adverse test scenarios could get them into trouble.
On Tuesday, the ECB shed some light onto the matter.
"Sovereign exposures, both held-to-maturity and available-for-sale exposures, will be included in the stress test, although it is not foreseen that HTM portfolios will be marked-to-market," the ECB said in a letter signed by its president, Mario Draghi.
The letter, dated Jan. 10, was addressed to Sharon Bowles, chair of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee.
"Further details concerning the stress test will be announced in late January or early February," it said.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)
STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in February from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.
NAIROBI, March 14 Kenya's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had no plans to break up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom, the country's biggest operator, be split.