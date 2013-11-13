FRANKFURT Nov 13 Bosses from top euro zone
banks were gathering at the European Central Bank on Wednesday
to find out what it will be looking for in its upcoming "stress
tests" on their balance sheets.
Before the ECB takes up its new role supervising euro zone
banks from late next year, it plans to run a series of rigorous
tests to uncover any possible shortfalls on the lenders' balance
sheets to avoid any surprises once it has taken charge.
Wednesday's briefing is the first of three meetings the ECB
has set up with the chief executives or chair persons of the
bloc's 128 largest banks at which they will have the opportunity
to ask questions about the review it will hold next year.
The meetings will be chaired by ECB President Mario Draghi,
his deputy Vitor Constancio and the head of the ECB's financial
stability division, Ignazio Angeloni.
Gerd Haeusler, CEO of German state-owned lender BayernLB
will be among those attending Wednesday's meeting.
BayernLB Chief Financial Officer Stephan Winkelmeier said
during the quarterly earnings conference call: "During this
setting up phase, we will be well advised to have an intensive
exchange so that the whole exercise will reveal a reliable
picture of the European banking sector before the ECB takes
charge."
In addition to German banks, executives from lenders in
Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg are due to attend the
meeting on Wednesday. The other meetings are scheduled for Nov
18 and Nov 25, an ECB spokeswoman said.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni will take part in the Nov 25
meeting. "They have started calling in the CEOs of banks," he
said on Tuesday.
The ECB and national bank supervisors are in the process of
selecting certain portfolios for the asset quality review, which
will be different from country to country, depending on where
the main risks are expected to be.
In the asset quality review, the ECB will check whether
banks have classified loans correctly and whether they have set
aside enough capital to deal with loans that are unlikely to be
repaid.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt,
Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)