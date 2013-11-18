By Eva Taylor and Laura Noonan
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 18 Euro zone banks will be
allowed to avoid complex new definitions for bad loans in their
first data submissions in next year's European Central Bank
health check, winning a temporary reprieve from their heavy
data-gathering burden.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) rolled out new
definitions for assessing when loans go bad and the impact of
restructured loans in October, so that banks could not use
national definitions to obscure their true state in upcoming
EU-wide stress tests designed to see whether banks finally have
enough capital to withstand future shocks.
The new definitions do not have to be used for the 2014 EU
stress tests, but the ECB has previously said it will use them
in the euro zone where it is assessing the largest banks before
becoming the bloc's supervisor in late 2014.
Banks have recently been told that they will not have to
submit their first data to the ECB based on the new definitions,
and could instead used "simplified definitions".
The compromise illustrates the uphill battle the ECB will
face to get the data it needs from banks on time to conduct such
a comprehensive assessment of the euro zone's banks in a time
frame of just under a year.
The simplified definitions had been agreed on for the
initial batch of data, but the full definitions will be used
when the final data is crunched, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, who together with
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio is overlooking the set up of
the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) at the ECB, said on
Monday some banks will not be able to adapt their internal
system in time.
"That's why a simplified version has been accepted as a
minimum standard. After all this goes further than the existing
tangle of national instructions and presents a European basis,"
Mersch said in the text of a speech.
"The wish for total harmonisation and efficiency efforts
sometimes reaches its limits in feasibility," he said.
This means bank will have to comply with the new rules as
much as they can.
"There was push back," said one source with knowledge of the
international negotiations between euro zone supervisors.
A spokeswoman of the EBA that set out the harmonised rules
said such best efforts were foreseen from the start until the
new rules come into effect at the end of 2015.
But some at the ECB had hoped to be able to adopt the new
rules in full right away. However, the compromise ensures that
the collected data will show at least some degree of
harmonisation and comparability.
