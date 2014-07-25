* Senior unsecured bond issuance to fall off a cliff
* TLTRO to have same impact as UK's Funding for Lending
* Declining funding costs unable to compensate investors for
bail-in threat
By Aimee Donnellan and Gareth J Gore
LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Banks are likely to shelve plans to
sell senior unsecured bonds, with bosses opting to save money by
replacing private funding with much cheaper emergency loans from
the European Central Bank designed to spur lending.
Under the so-called targeted longer-term refinancing
operations launched by the central bank last month, eurozone
banks will be able to borrow up to 400bn starting in September,
paying just 0.25% a year for the privilege - well below what
they would pay to borrow in the markets.
This bargain-basement funding is likely to lead banks to
pull plans for bond issues.
"The introduction of another LTRO means that unsecured
funding levels will drop," said Damian Saunders, a DCM syndicate
official at BNP Paribas.
When the ECB launched the first two LTRO exercises in
December 2011 and February 2012, bank bond issuance initially
stalled but reignited as spreads tightened.
But this time around investors say they are expecting
investment opportunities from eurozone banks to dry up for a
longer period of time, leaving the UK and Nordics to carry the
primary issuance load. According to market sources, UniCredit
and another peripheral national champion are not planning on
issuing senior unsecured debt until next year.
Bankers say that financial institutions are likely to grab
as much cash as they can from the first two auctions as there
will be no stigma attached to reducing their overall funding
costs.
"When the news first came out, the consensus among issuers
was that they were not going to use it. However, as time has
gone on, we get the sense that more will use it than first
thought," said a DCM syndicate banker.
"I would imagine the ECB is very keen for banks to use the
TLTRO and will be going on a marketing offensive."
DASH FOR CASH
The ECB's attempt to encourage banks to lend to small and
medium enterprises by providing cheap loans with no strings
attached comes at a time when investors are already battling for
allocations on rare unsecured bank bonds.
Since the middle of June, only one European bank has issued
a benchmark senior unsecured deal, compared with four that came
to the market during the same period last year.
And these figures are reflective of a greater trend of
declining senior unsecured funding since the onset of the
financial crisis as banks aggressively deleverage and lean on
the ECB for cheap loans. The slump has dented revenues for
investment banks running such deals.
According to Thomson Reuters data, European banks have so
far issued about 147bn equivalent of senior unsecured bonds, a
slightly higher run rate compared with last year's total but
dramatically lower than supply seen at the height of the credit
bubble. In 2007, issuance of senior bank debt reached 318bn
equivalent.
BAIL-IN RISK
This decline in issuance, along with the ECB's pledge to do
"whatever it takes" to support the eurozone, has driven senior
unsecured spreads down by more than 100bp in less than a year.
And that move will be accentuated if senior issuance dries up
even further and a lack of supply distorts prices.
"The financials sector is extremely strong at the moment and
could grind tighter as a result of these programmes," said Neil
Williamson, head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"It should help cement the levels we have been seeing over
the past few months but that's not to say that these programmes
will somehow fix the market in a way that it won't experience
corrections."
Over the past year the cost of insuring bank debt as
measured by the iTraxx Senior index has more than halved to 66bp
(from 135bp).
However, this marked improvement in funding costs is eroding
the buffer investors are seeking to cushion them from the risk
of bail-ins that could leave them holding nothing.
The recent situation surrounding BES, when the Portuguese
government said that a private solution had to be found for a
private sector problem, should serve as a stark reminder that
senior debt could be on the chopping block in a worst-case
scenario.
But in the face of the ECB backstop, European investors say
they have little choice but to buy bonds with tighter spreads as
redemptions are piling up and they would otherwise miss out on
much-needed returns.
FUNDING GAP
One factor that could provide a temporary boost to senior
issuance later this year is that banks will soon need to prepare
to repay the three-year money they borrowed in late 2011 and
early 2012.
While some banks have repaid the money early to rate their
financial strength, Spanish and Italian lenders still owe about
350bn borrowed under the first LTROs, which will need to be
paid back.
Because of the terms of the new TLTRO, however, many
peripheral banks will not simply be able to transfer their
borrowing from the old programme to the new. New money is linked
to existing lending to the economy, meaning Spanish and Italian
banks will only be able to borrow 54bn and 75bn respectively -
leaving them with a gap to fill.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Gareth J Gore, additional
reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Matthew Davies)