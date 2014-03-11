(Corrects sub-heading to "zero-impact on accounts")

March 11 Among the most crucial elements of the European Central Bank guidelines released on Tuesday for this year' asset quality review of euro zone lenders is how the results will flow through to the way banks present themselves to markets and investors.

Accounting rules do not require all of the ECB's possible findings to be reflected in banks' financial statements.

RESTATEMENT OF 2013 ACCOUNTS

A bank would be required to restate accounts only in the unlikely event that the asset quality review discovers irregularities that would lead to a restatement under local law.

IMPACT ON 2014 ACCOUNTS

Some of the review's findings are "expected" to be reflected in 2014 accounts, including higher provisions for loan portfolios found to have bigger losses than banks predicted.

ZERO-IMPACT ON ACCOUNTS

* Banks are not required by accounting standards to extrapolate the ECB's loan findings to their wider portfolios.

* Areas where the ECB believes losses will arise but where there has been no objective evidence of impairment are not included in company accounts.

* The ECB says that banks may reject third-party or NCA (national competent authority) valuations of Level 3 assets such as derivatives.

ADJUSTED CAPITAL RATIOS

* The ECB will use an adjusted capital ratio to reflect all incurred losses, inluding those that can't be forced through a bank's accounts. (Reporting by Laura Noonan and Eva Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)