FRANKFURT, July 13 Any discussion about Italian
government assistance to banks needs to follow EU rules and not
circumvent provisions such as bail-in laws, two top central
bankers said on Wednesday.
"I fully share the view... that rules that exist should not
be discussed, they should not be either suspended or removed,"
European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on
Wednesday. "European legislation is complex but well
constructed."
Speaking at the same event, Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret expressed a similar view, adding that Italian issues are
somewhat different given that households are big investors in
assets subject to bail in, making talks political.
