FRANKFURT, March 30 Italy's banks will not
require any state funds as a result of the European Central
Bank's stress tests this year on euro zone banks, the head of
Italy's banking association ABI has told a German newspaper.
The ECB is putting the euro zone's 128 largest banks through
a painstaking review of their loan books before becoming their
supervisor in November, in a bid to force them to come clean on
hidden losses and restore investors' trust in the sector.
"We do not expect any major surprises for Italian banks in
the ECB's asset checks and the stress test," ABI chief Giovanni
Sabatini told German daily Handelsblatt, according to an excerpt
of an interview to be published on Monday.
Even if any of Italy's banks were found to have capital gaps
they would be able to close them without external help, for
instance by selling non-strategic assets or through capital
market transactions, he said.
"They will not require state aid," he said.
Some of Italy's largest banks - UniCredit, Monte
dei Paschi di Siena and Intesa Sanpaolo -
have alreadu announced multi billion-euro writedowns this month
as they clean up their balance sheets ahead of the regulatory
health checks.
ABI's Sabatini told Handelsblatt that he believed the tests
were an important step towards regaining investors' trust but
said further steps would be necessary.
"We asked investors what they think about the ECB asset
tests," Sabatini said, adding their response was that they only
partly believe the results of the tests because not all banks
use the same models to calculate their loan risks.
