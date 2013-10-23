ROME Oct 23 Italian banks must take action to
balance the impact of bad loans on their balance sheets, Bank of
Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday following the
European Central Bank's outline of its upcoming review of risk
in the banking sector.
He said he did not expect the Italian banking sector to
encounter any serious difficulties as a result of the review
despite the high overall level of bad loans and said the
assessment would probably be in line with what Italian
authorities would expect themselves.
"Against these bad loans, there are reserves and above all,
actions which the banks must take to make the system more
balanced and capable of responding," he told reporters.