FRANKFURT Jan 27 Europe's banking regulation is
excessively fragmented, creating some unjustified differences
between countries and reducing the effectiveness of the
supervisor, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on
Wednesday.
"A truly single supervisor requires a truly unified
regulatory framework," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the
ECB's Executive Board, said.
"Banking supervision can only be as harmonised as the rules
and regulations that govern it. And against that backdrop, the
regulatory playing field in Europe is not as level as it should
be," she said.
Lautenschlaeger added that despite efforts at harmonization,
some new differences are being created with newly minted
national laws, eroding the effectiveness of the supervisor.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)