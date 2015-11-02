FRANKFURT Nov 2 The European Central Bank's regulatory arm, set up just a year ago, may need five to 10 years before it runs smoothly, Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlager told a conference on Monday.

"It will take five to 10 years to get all things settled. And then it will be a smoother path," said Lautenschlager, who is also the vice chair of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Toby Chopra)