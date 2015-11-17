FRANKFURT Nov 17 New global rules on banking due to be finalised this year should not lead to higher capital demands for euro zone banks as a whole, European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlager said on Tuesday.

Lautenschlager is a member of a Swiss-based committee in charge of reshaping global rules for banks, known as the Basel III framework.

"We should, whatever comes out of Basel III, stay with the overall capital levels as we are now," Lautenschlager told a business conference on Tuesday.

"That does not mean that for single banks there won't be some changes, but this is at least my focus with regard to the capital level," she added.

The ECB supervises the 122 largest banking groups in the euro zone. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)