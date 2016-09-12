BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Euro zone banks will have to set targets for cutting down their 900 billion euro pile of bad loans, a legacy of the financial crisis that is curbing growth, and may be disciplined if they fail to achieve them, the European Central Bank said on Monday.
But, confirming an earlier Reuters report, the ECB said its new draft guidance would be non-binding and solving the problem would take time, suggesting it was raising the pressure on banks, rather than forcing their hands, to avoid hitting their profits too hard.
"A guidance is a non-binding instrument; however, deviations should be explained and substantiated upon supervisory request," the ECB said in a presentation illustrating the new guidance.
"In the case of non-compliance, (it) may trigger supervisory measures," it added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.