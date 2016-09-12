FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Euro zone banks will have to set targets for cutting down their 900 billion euro pile of bad loans, a legacy of the financial crisis that is curbing growth, and may be disciplined if they fail to achieve them, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

But, confirming an earlier Reuters report, the ECB said its new draft guidance would be non-binding and solving the problem would take time, suggesting it was raising the pressure on banks, rather than forcing their hands, to avoid hitting their profits too hard.

"A guidance is a non-binding instrument; however, deviations should be explained and substantiated upon supervisory request," the ECB said in a presentation illustrating the new guidance.

"In the case of non-compliance, (it) may trigger supervisory measures," it added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)