FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Banks will return 5.905 billion euros ($7.75 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, the biggest repayment since late May in a sign they are returning to health. However, the bumper early repayment is a potential problem for the ECB if the withdrawal of cash from the financial system pushes up market interest rates - a trend the central bank is trying to counter with its 'forward guidance.' The ECB said on Thursday it was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro zone economy if needed to bring down money market rates. The policy option with fewest side effects to steer down market interest rates would be another ultra-long-term funding operation, or LTRO - a measure that could come with more favourable terms than the existing loans to attract banks. Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015. They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already. On Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 3.705 billion euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 11 and two banks will pay back 2.2 billion euros from the second LTRO. A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 1.5 billion euros next week. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Sept. 5 253.190 412.560 ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)