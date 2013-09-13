FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Banks will return 3.116
billion euros ($4.15 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, slowing
the pace with which they reduce the amount of excess liquidity
in the system.
The reduction in the level of excess liquidity - the level
of cash beyond what banks need to cover their day-to-day
operations - is one factor that has been driving money market
rates toward the ECB's main refinancing rate in recent weeks.
The ECB is watching the development carefully.
On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the recent rise
in such rates was "unwarranted". A week earlier, he said the ECB
was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro
zone economy if needed to bring down money market rates.
The policy option with fewest side effects to steer down
market interest rates would be another ultra-long-term funding
operation, or LTRO - a measure that could come with more
favourable terms than the existing loans to attract banks.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans
from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of
which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 741 million
euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 18 and three banks will pay
back 2.375 billion euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 3.25 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Sept. 12
249.485 410.360
($1 = 0.7514 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)