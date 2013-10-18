FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Banks will return 5.199
billion euros ($7.10 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday,
draining more liquidity out of the system than expected.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are reducing
the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what
lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the
system further, from a current 207 billion euros.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 2.0 billion euros next week.
Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros
in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011
and February 2012 to ease banks' funding strains.
The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015
and banks now have the option to repay them early.
They have already returned about a third of the money and
are making increasing use of the early repayment option ahead of
the ECB's asset quality review of the banks it will start to
supervise directly from late next year.
On Friday, the ECB said three banks would repay 105 million
euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 23, and nine banks will pay
back 5.094 billion euros from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Oct. 17
239.273 397.700
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
