BRIEF-Sangam Advisors enters agreement with Maharashtra Seamless for solar power
* Says entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Seamless Limited to supply 1 MW power
FRANKFURT, July 26 Banks will return 1.515 billion euros ($2.01 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the central bank's decision to issue 'forward guidance' was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.
The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said 3 banks would repay 1.064 billion euros from the first LTRO on July 31 and 5 banks will pay back 451 million euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 2 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of July 25
256.979 418.744 ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
* Says entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Seamless Limited to supply 1 MW power
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2mLONqK Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia has appointed Sergey Ivanov Jr, son of the former head of the Kremlin administration, as chief executive of state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa, the government said on Monday.