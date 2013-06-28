FRANKFURT, June 28 Banks will return 2.06 billion euros ($2.68 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets this week an exit from its accommodative policy stance is distant.

ECB policymakers have come out in force over this week to soothe investors' concerns the ECB could follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and prepare the ground to end the stimulus measures it put in place to soften the blow from the crisis.

The ECB Governing Council is due to meet next Thursday to set interest rates for the 17 countries that share the euro and the broad majority in a Reuters poll of 64 economists expect the ECB to keep its main rate at 0.5 percent.

The Governing Council discussed at its June policy meeting the option of launching another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), but did not decide on whether to conduct one yet.

Economists in the Reuters poll did not expect the ECB to be pressed into further action because of a spike in euro zone borrowing costs, but there was a strong note of caution in responses.

Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 2.025 billion euros from the first LTRO on July 3 and two banks would repay 35 million euros from the second.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 3 billion euros next week.

